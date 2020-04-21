Muslims should follow government guidelines for Ramadan: IMPAR

As Ramazan falls during lockdown, the government has prepared 14 point guidelines with the help of Indian Muslim for India First (IMPAR) to control the pandemic in an efficient way. In the month of Ramazan Muslims worship more than in any other month. They have Taraweh, (special prayers) after Isha prayer. IMPAR set guidelines keeping the prayers and worship intact in Ramazan, how to pay zakat (charity) without leaving the homes and spending the month of Ramazan in the best possible way.

IMPAR is a platform that comprises of prominent Muslim personalities. These guidelines have been prepared with the help of 15 Muslim scholars and Imams (sermonizers).

S.Y. Qureshi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, who is also a member of IMPAR was interviewed by Ayaz Farooqui on ABP news channel.

When Farooqui asked him the importance and reason for preparing the guidelines, Qureshi replied; there is a big difference between the literates and illiterates in the Muslim community. The illiterate section may not be knowing the Islamic rules in times of pandemic. There are people who never went to mosques for prayers. But, now everybody is going to the mosques ignoring the government rules putting their own lives and the lives of others in jeopardy.

Therefore, IMPAR which consists of Muslim scholars has prepared some guidelines to follow during Ramazan to educate the illiterate Muslims. During the holy month of Ramazan, thousands of Muslims throng to Mosques for Taraweh prayer. We are requesting them to follow the guidelines prepared by the government, there are benefits not only for them but for all.

We have requested the Muslims to pray all five prayers at their homes, including taraweh and breaking the fast (iftaar). All other worships like Quran recitation, hadith, etc. should also be carried inside, while the family members can pray in congregation. If they pray at homes, their houses will be blessed.

He says, during ramazan there seems to be celebration throughout the month. People go out for purchasing fruits, vegetables, eating Haleem at hotels. This should be avoided. Vendors may be permitted to visit houses with their carts. So, there is no need for them to go out of their houses.

He advises, not to use loudspeakers for azan during the dawn prayer as it disturbs the entire locality. During the period of Prophet Muhammed (saw) there were no loudspeakers. It is the invention of today. It is not necessary to give azan in loudspeakers. If they want to use loudspeakers, then they should keep the volume very low so that azan is audible to a few houses in the vicinity of the mosques, so as not to disturb the other people who are sleeping.

He further says, in some mosques the reciting of the Quran in Taraweh is completed in 3 days, while in other mosques, 15 days or 30 days. Whenever they complete the Quran, there is a celebration. So, during this time of pandemic, Qur’an is being recited in homes, therefore, they can celebrate in their homes with their family.

“This year there will be no iftaar parties, Iftaar parties cannot be arranged during lockdown, so there is no question of iftaar parties at all in Ramazan during lockdown,” says Qureshi. During ramazan, a Muslim has to experience hunger and thirst. But people seem to increase their weights in Ramazan.

He further adds, “we have mentioned in the guidelines to send iftaar to your immediate neighbours; a few houses to the right and a few houses to the left. There is no need for large gatherings and inviting political leaders. Actually, sending iftaar or inviting someone for iftaar is meant for feeding people who are unprivileged, who cannot afford food.”

He adds, “in the guidelines, we have also reminded Muslims to pray for peace, prosperity and health for all the humanity. If we pray only for our family, while there is no peace in our country or in the world, then our prayers are meaningless.”

In the guidelines, we also request the youngsters to follow the rules strictly and not to roam aimlessly on the roads on their bikes. They have also requested parents to control their children. If they do not listen, they should be punished and the government is also going to take action against them.

The 14th guideline requests the social workers, imams, and other organisations to provide with food, books, and necessary items to the children in their localities and to educate them about the lockdown. There are orphans in some madrasas who need help.

At the end, he conveys the message to everyone, that the government has prepared the guidelines for the safety of all. One should follow them strictly, so that their homes, their families, their localities and the whole nation stays be safe.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.