Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus join massive anti-CAA Rally at Malerkotla

Malerkotla: In an unprecedented show of unity, Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus took out massive anti-CAA Rally on Sunday, at Malerkotla, the epicentre of the movement in Punjab.

Tens of thousands of Punjabi Muslim women, several in burqas, also attended the rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Malerkotla in Sangrur district.

A youth was holding a placard which read:

“Donate a book to the needy:

Student’s name – Amit Shah,

Book – Constitution of India”

Demonstrating religious harmony, Muslims and Sikhs came together and raised slogans against the government at the centre, accusing it of carrying out a “communal agenda of targeting the country’s Muslim community”.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned lawyer-activist Harsh Mander, the main speaker said, “I appeal to all of you not to show any document when the officials knock at your doors for papers that will prove your citizenship of your own country…I won’t show them any document and I will declare myself a Muslim, and let them detain me. I appeal to you all to do the same.”

Mr Mander raised the slogan, “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, aapas mein hai behen bhai’, and the crowds joined in. He noted that the countrywide protests were successful because of the Muslim sisters.

A large group of youngsters took out ‘a funeral procession’ for the country’s top functionaries.

Malerkotla has a sizeable Muslim population. It has become Punjab’s epicentre for the anti-CAA protests. Dharna is being organized here since January 9. State’s 14 democratic organisations including Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), Punjab Students’ Union-Lalkar, Punjab Lok Morcha, Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union and other such factions of both famers and students led Sunday’s massive demonstration.