Muslims stand in for family of dead Hindu, perform last rites

Jaipur: A classic example of communal harmony came to fore on Monday in Jaipur when a few Muslim men performed the last rites of a Hindu man, carrying his bier to the crematorium while chanting ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’ as the deceased’s family could not reach the state capital due to lockdown.

The deceased was Rajendra Gujarati (20) who was suffering from throat cancer. He had come to Jaipur for treatment three months back and was residing with his aunt in New Sanjay Nagar Colony, where he died on Sunday evening.

Harmony in the times of #COVID2019



This is Bhatta Basti area of #Jaipur, where muslim neighbours perform last rites of a Hindu man who died today.

In absence of Hindu familes, the muslim community even chanted 'Ram Naam Satya Hai' during the funeral of their neighbour Rajendra. pic.twitter.com/BN1EPlegV4 — Mohammad Feroz Khan (@sufekhan) April 13, 2020

These Muslim men, seeing that no one from his family would be able to reach Jaipur, collected money for his funeral and carried his bier for a kilometre to the cremation ground.

Irfan Kureshi, a local leading the procession, said they served humanity with this endeavour.

“What we did was rendering our neighbourly duty….,” he said.

Source: IANS

