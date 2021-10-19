Muslims’ standard of living gone down during 2014-19

Hyderabad: The BJP government refrain is “Sabka Vikas sabka Vishwas” (development for all communities) but the economic situation of the Muslims deteriorated from 2014 to 2019.

The number of users of air condition, cars, computers, fridges, and TV during the period 2014 – 2019 increased in the country while the number of Muslim users of these facilities has decreased.

The Muslims using these facilities in 2014 were 2% of their population while this percentage has halved in 2019 to stand at 1%.

These facts came to the fore during a survey launched by Lokniti. According to the survey, the users of these facilities in 2014 were 2% of the total population which has increased to 3% in 2019.

In 2014, 73% of the population had a TV set in their homes while the percentage increased to 75% in 2019.

In 2014, 29% of households had a fridge while the percentage has increased to 42% in 2019.

In 2014, 19% of households had a computer or laptop and in 2019 the percentage rose to 26%.

In 2014, 8% of households had a car while the percentage has increased to 11% in 2019.

Similarly, the air-conditioned users during 2014 – 2019 have doubled as the percentage was 4 in 2014 while it has increased to 8 in 2019.

In 2014, 11% of all these facilities were available in urban areas while this percentage has risen to 13 in 2019.

In Telangana, only 5% of the population had a computer, air conditioner, TV, and fridge. Delhi tops the country in terms of the use of all these facilities.

In 2014, 2% of Muslim households were having all these facilities while the percentage has decreased to 1 in 2019.

In 2014, 4% of the high caste Hindus had all these facilities while their percentage has increased to 7% in 2019.

Similarly, the percentage of Hindu households using all these facilities in 2014 was 2% of the population while in 2019 their percentage increased to 3%.

As for the Christian community, in 2014, 5% of their households were having all these facilities while it has increased to 6% in 2019.