Muslims step out to buy essentials to prepare for Ramzan

New Delhi: With the holy month of Ramzan beginning from Saturday, Muslims in various parts of Delhi stepped out on Friday to buy essential items with local mosques asking devotees to observe the fast and stay indoors.

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari announced that the first roza of the holy month will be observed on Saturday and extended greetings to the community on the occasion.

However, the festivities won’t be the same this year due to the lockdown situation necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad, which is a Muslim-domimated area, people stepped out in the evening to buy essentials.

Moeen, a 35-year-old resident of the area, said, “Many of the shops are closed. We had stepped out to buy milk, khajla and vermicelli for sehri (which is eaten before sunrise), but most of the shops were closed and wherever they were available, they were expensive.”

Arsalan, who works in a jeans making unit in the area, said, “Owing to the lockdown, our unit is closed. Every year, we go to the mosque for iftar but this year, we are worried about where will we go for iftar.”

Kashif Mirza, a resident of Jama Masjid area in Old Delhi, said, “We stepped out only to buy essential goods like vermicelli but followed social distancing norms. Announcement was made from Jama Masjid that we should pray inside homes and not step out. We are missing the festivities and meeting people but hopefully things will be fine next year.”

According to a senior police officer, flag marches were conducted in Chandni Mahal area and announcements were made asking people to stay indoors.

He said that even local mosques in Old Delhi urged people to stay inside and pray.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.