Muslims were not treated on par with SC, ST in budget, says Akbar Owaisi

Hyderabad: Floor leader, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Akbaruddin Owaisi, on Wednesday in regard to the latest budget figures of minority welfare (0.67% of total budget) alleged that the Muslims have received only a fraction of what BCs, SCs, and, STs have received.

“It was promised that Muslims will be treated on par with SCs and STs. But the number of schemes on offer, when compared to these communities speaks volumes. There are 1.5 lakh applications pending at Minority Finance Corporation and this reflects the scale of neglect the community is facing,”.

Further, he questioned the progress made in the CID probe into the Waqf land encroachments promised by the chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao in the previous Assembly session. Although he welcomed the announcement on job notifications, he was skeptical over their implementation and urged the Speaker to protect the sanctity of the house, as the announcements made in the assembly were not taken seriously.

Talking about being an ally of the ruling party TRS, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that the AIMIM is answerable to the people. “I am asking home minister, Mahmood Ali if there is any progress in this direction. Being friends of yours, people will ask us. MLAs are facing suspension when they walk into the well of the house, but what about announcements made in this house. Where is the sanctity? I welcome the announcement on job notification, but I doubt if these promises will be fulfilled,” he said.

He also added that his statement should be taken as constructive criticism.

Speaking about property taxes collected by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) he said that it was going to government coffers, in turn causing a delay in several projects. “What is the status of projects being taken by the GHMC since 2014? Owing to nonpayment to the contractors, work on scores of these projects has been stopped,” he added.