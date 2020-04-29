Muslims will soon return to Holy Mosques: Imam-e-Kaaba

A picture shows Saudi policemen standing guard next to the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Image Credit: AFP

JEDDAH: Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais on Tuesday assured Muslims that worshipers will soon return to the Grand Mosque in Makkah in Saudi Arabia to perform prayers agai , reported the Saudi Gazette.

“Days would come (soon) when worshipers return to the Two Holy Mosques,” said the head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

In a video that went viral on social media accounts, Sheikh Al-Sudais, said “Days (will come) when the sorrow will be driven away from the Islamic Ummah and we return to the Two Holy Mosques for tawaf (circumambulation around the Holy Ka’ba), sa’i (the ritual of hastening between the hills of Safa and Marwa) and praying at Al-Rawdah Sharif and greet the Prophet (peace be upon him).”.

He added that, “Things will return, God willing, as they were, as the State is keen on creating a sound and healthy environment.”

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in a statement posted on its official Twitter account also reassured Muslims that worshipers will return to Makkah and Madinah under the “wise leadership” of King Salman.

Under the wise leadership of King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, InshAllah COVID-19 pandemic will end soon, and then #Makkah and #Madinah will be crowded again with #Muslims from all over the world. https://t.co/roTsFn0WuD — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) April 27, 2020

Saudi Arabia partially lifted the curfew in all regions of the kingdom starting Sunday through Wednesday May 13 but a round-the-clock lockdown will be maintained in Makkah and in previously isolated neighbourhoods, where the highest number of infections have been recorded in recent days despite the city being sealed off.

