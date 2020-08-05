Muslims witnessing crisis of leadership; Four leaders remembered

Hyderabad: Due to the absence of frank and powerful leaders, Muslims are remembering the religious and political leaders, Maulana Mohammed Hameed Uddin Husami Aqil, Maulana Suleman Sikander, Maulana Abdul Raheem Qureshi and Qazi millat Amanullah Khan. They used to always stand for the cause of Muslims.

Maulana Mohammed Hameed Uddin Husami Aqil

During TDP government, Maulana Aqil had asked all Muslim leaders to boycott party when a mosque in Secretariat suffered minor damage.

After the boycott call, the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu had tendered an apology and promised to repair the damage.

When the bench in Makkah Masjid was demolished, Maulana Mohammed Hameed Uddin Husami Aqil, Maulana Suleman Sikander and Maulana Abdul Raheem Qureshi demanded that it should be reconstructed on the same spot.

Amanullah Khan

Qazi millat Amanullah Khan got separated from the MIM party over the issue of Babri Masjid.

Amjadullah Khan Khalid, MBT leader said that Muslims are feeling the absence of such leadership.

He also said that a political party is stopping religious leaders from raising voice against the demolition of Ek Khana Masjid, Amberpet and a mosque in the Secretariat.