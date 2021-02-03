Mussoorie’s ITBP Academy bags best training centre for officers

New Delhi, Feb 3 : The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Academy in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie has been awarded for best national gazetted officers training centre for 2016-17 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The ITBP in a statement said that the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) carried out inspections of various police training institutes of the nation for four consecutive years starting from 2016 to 2020.

Each year, there were prizes for the best police training centers in the country in three levels- National level for CAPFs/ CPOs, National level for States and UTs and Zonal level in 3 categories of each level- Gazetterd Officers (GOs), Non-Gazetted Officers (NGOs) and Others (Constables) training.

It said that the ITBP Academy is one of the best police training centre of the country.

The ITBP Training Academy in Mussorie is located at 6,000 ft and the centre trains officers of the force. It also imparts training to other state police in Identification and Handling of Explosives (IHE), Rock Climbing, Karate and other training skills.

“For the year 2016-17, the training centre has demonstrated various quality training capabilities aspects before the authorities under direct supervision of Brig (Dr) Ram Niwas, VSM, DIG, Deputy Director, ITBP Academy, Mussoorie which were later proved to be the best in class and awarded the best national level (CAPFs/CPOs) training centre for the year 2016-17,” it said.

The ITBP said that for each category, winner will get Rs 20 lakh for each training centres at the national level while award for zonal level for six zones — North, Western, Central, Southern, North East and Eastern is Rs 2 Lakh.

In an exclusive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released by BPR&D in 2016 MHA has instituted a scheme for award of Trophies under the scheme “Union Home Minister’s Trophies to the Best Police Training Institution” in the country.

There are six trophies in all for the best police Training institutions in the country, three for the CAPFs/CPOs training institutions and three for the State/UTs Police Training Institutions. The Trophies are awarded every year for the performance during the previous financial year.

The MHA has declared the awards for four consecutive years – 2016-17, 2017-18, 2017-18 and 2019-20.

