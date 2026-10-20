Must unite against nation’s true enemies who sow division: Modi

New Delhi: On the occasion of Vijayadashami on Tuesday, October 20, a strong call has been issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for national unity against forces that undermine India’s honour, dignity, social harmony and cultural heritage.

These elements—those who harm the country’s prestige, sow division in society and nurture hatred toward its culture—have been identified as the true enemies of the nation, the Prime Minister said.

“Our ancient seers taught us — all political parties, all institutes to be united against enemies,” he added.

The message was clear in highlighting the urgent need for collective resolve and strength. Citizens are urged to recognise and confront the adversaries of ‘Maa Bharati’ (Mother India).

VIDEO | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi participates in Vijayadashami celebrations at Indraprastha Ramleela Ground.



(Source: PM Narendra Modi YT)#PMModi #Dussehra #Vijayadashami pic.twitter.com/FkzU08HZvK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2026

Vijayadashami, a festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil, provides the ideal moment to reaffirm this commitment and strengthen the spirit of national solidarity.

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Govt’s goal is to make India self-reliant

Addressing the gathering after offering salutations during Dussehra celebrations in Delhi, PM Modi said, “May our thoughts be aligned, and may… all the institutions of the nation, all political parties, stand together for national interest. We must proceed with this very spirit and we must fight together against the enemies of the country.”

VIDEO | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) attends Vijayadashami celebrations at Indraprastha Ramleela Ground.



He says, "Lord Ram taught us that the difficulties along the way cannot stop us from completing our journey. The ocean lay before him, and Lanka was far away, but… pic.twitter.com/vgtEYnTQfC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2026

Underlining that his government’s goal is to make India self-reliant, the prime minister said, “We must have faith in our resources. We must turn our resolve into power and find solutions through our own hard work. Because Lord Shri Ram taught us that the difficulties cannot stop our journey.”

He said in ‘Ram Rajya’, there is no discrimination against anyone and everyone receives justice and equal opportunities. The purpose of power is not to rule, but to ensure public welfare — this is the ideal of Lord Ram.

He said Dussehra is the festival of victory of the good over evil and it gives people the courage to believe that no matter how powerful the enemy is, “when we stand with truth and humanity, victory will ultimately be ours”.

Dussehra’s spirit at the heart of India’s philosophy

The spirit of Dussehra has always been at the heart of India’s philosophy, the PM said.

PM Modi emphasised that India’s faith in Lord Ram spans thousands of years and is rooted not merely in the defeat of Ravana but in the unparalleled ideals Lord Ram offered to humanity.

“Lord Ram faced so many difficulties in his life, but he never left the path of truth and policy,” the Prime Minister said.

Particular emphasis has been placed on the vision articulated during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi said.

The call frames national integrity as inseparable from cultural pride and social cohesion. Division and cultural hostility are portrayed not merely as social problems but as direct threats to the nation’s foundations.

By identifying these challenges clearly and pledging collective action, the message seeks to inspire a renewed sense of duty among citizens.

(With inputs from PTI)