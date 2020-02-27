menu
Mustafabad communal rage: Mosque burnt down, temple safe

The Muezzin was killed by the mob while the Imam sustained injuries.

Posted by Safoora Updated: February 27, 2020, 1:33 pm IST
Mustafabad communal rage: Mosque burnt down, temple safe

NEW DELHI: A masjid in the Mustafabad locality of North East Delhi was allegedly set on fire on Tuesday evening by a Hindutva mob.

Mosque in Mustafabad burnt down, Muslims regather to restore it

As per Scroll. in and The Print reporters, who visited the violence-hit area, said the Faroqiya Masjid in Brijpuri Puliya totally vandalized and burnt.

Delhi: Chand Bagh Muslims protect temple by forming human chain

An eyewitness told the reporters that the goons shot at the worshippers who were praying inside the mosque and also lit the religious texts on fire.

The Muezzin died and the imam who sustained injuries has been undergoing treatment.

The site where the women had been protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR was destroyed and burnt debris was visible on every nook and corner of it.

  • The Faroqiya mosque in Mustafabad was set on fire, allegedly by Hindutva mobs. Photo: Avichal Dubey, The Wire
  The Faroqiya mosque in Mustafabad was set on fire, allegedly by Hindutva mobs. Photo: Avichal Dubey, The Wire

  • Photo from a mosque that was burnt in Brijpuri, on Mustafabad main Road.
  • Photo from a mosque that was burnt in Brijpuri, on Mustafabad Main Road. Photo: Scroll Staff

  Photo from a mosque that was burnt in Brijpuri, on Mustafabad Main Road. Photo: Scroll Staff

  • Arson attack on a mosque in Mustafabad, Delhi by extremist mob.
  • Extremist mob at Mustafabad’s mosque set the religious text on fire.
  • Photo from a mosque that was burnt in Brijpuri, on Mustafabad Main Road.
  • A boy hugging holy scriptures which survived the burning of mosques in the Mustafabad area
Zubair, face of Delhi riots, says 'mob inspiration' was Mishra

Temple safe

Noteworthy, the temple in the area remained untouched.

A temple in Mustafabad remained unharmed. Photo: Scroll Staff

Left anxious by the “simmering tensions”, several Muslim residents from Mustafabad begin leaving the area for “safer places”.

So far 35 people killed in the violence that has gripped the national capital since Sunday night.

