Mustafabad communal rage: Mosque burnt down, temple safe

NEW DELHI: A masjid in the Mustafabad locality of North East Delhi was allegedly set on fire on Tuesday evening by a Hindutva mob.
As per Scroll. in and The Print reporters, who visited the violence-hit area, said the Faroqiya Masjid in Brijpuri Puliya totally vandalized and burnt.
An eyewitness told the reporters that the goons shot at the worshippers who were praying inside the mosque and also lit the religious texts on fire.
The Muezzin died and the imam who sustained injuries has been undergoing treatment.
The site where the women had been protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR was destroyed and burnt debris was visible on every nook and corner of it.
Temple safe
Noteworthy, the temple in the area remained untouched.
Left anxious by the “simmering tensions”, several Muslim residents from Mustafabad begin leaving the area for “safer places”.
So far 35 people killed in the violence that has gripped the national capital since Sunday night.