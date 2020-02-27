Mustafabad communal rage: Mosque burnt down, temple safe

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: A masjid in the Mustafabad locality of North East Delhi was allegedly set on fire on Tuesday evening by a Hindutva mob.

As per Scroll. in and The Print reporters, who visited the violence-hit area, said the Faroqiya Masjid in Brijpuri Puliya totally vandalized and burnt.

An eyewitness told the reporters that the goons shot at the worshippers who were praying inside the mosque and also lit the religious texts on fire.

The Muezzin died and the imam who sustained injuries has been undergoing treatment.

reporters talk to a Mustafabad resident who was beaten up by an angry mob in a mosque.



(1/n)https://t.co/XVYWwtTLkq pic.twitter.com/VEW2evyfC1 — scroll.in (@scroll_in) February 26, 2020

The site where the women had been protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR was destroyed and burnt debris was visible on every nook and corner of it.

The Faroqiya mosque in Mustafabad was set on fire, allegedly by Hindutva mobs. Photo: Avichal Dubey, The Wire



Photo from a mosque that was burnt in Brijpuri, on Mustafabad main Road.



Arson attack on a mosque in Mustafabad, Delhi by extremist mob.

Extremist mob at Mustafabad’s mosque set the religious text on fire.

A boy hugging holy scriptures which survived the burning of mosques in the Mustafabad area

Temple safe

Noteworthy, the temple in the area remained untouched.

A temple in Mustafabad remained unharmed. Photo: Scroll Staff

Left anxious by the “simmering tensions”, several Muslim residents from Mustafabad begin leaving the area for “safer places”.

Muslim residents from Mustafabad in north east Delhi leave the area carrying their belongings with them.

So far 35 people killed in the violence that has gripped the national capital since Sunday night.