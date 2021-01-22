Mutant Covid virus detected in one person in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 : A 34-year-old man from Kannur district of Kerala who had reached the state from United Kingdom, was tested positive of the mutant variety of coronavirus after a test at the CSIR institute in New Delhi.

Apart from this, 6,753 people tested Covid positive in the state after 58,057 samples were tested as the positivity rate in the state was reported to be 11.63 per cent while 6,108 patients recovered from the virus.

Ernakulam district reported highest number of new cases with 1,018 positive cases on Friday while Kasargod with 67 positive cases reported the least numbers.

A total of 19 people lost their lives due to Covid on Friday taking the total death toll to 3,564.

Out of total number of cases, 72 people who tested Covid positive had come from outside the state while 6,109 tested positive through contact and the source of contact of 510 people is unknown.

62 health workers also tested positive on Friday out of which 12 were from Kannur, 10 each from Ernakulam and Kozhikode, eight from Pathanamthitta, seven from Wayanad, five from Kollam, four from Thrissur, two from Thiruvananthapuram, and one each from Alappuzha, Idukki, Palakkad and Kasargod.

2,11,277 people are under observation in various parts of the state of which 1,99,404 are under observation at home/institutional quarantine while 11,873 people are under observation at various hospitals in the state.

