Mutilated body of minor girl found in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 28 : The body of a minor girl with burnt face and chopped leg was found in Jharkhand’s Palamau district on Sunday, the police said.

The body was found near Brepur village situated on the banks of Soan river. The victim is a resident of Kusuwa village in Palamau district. Her father had lodged a compliant regarding her abduction on February 21.

The miscreants burnt the face of the girl and chopped off one leg. The throat of the girl was also slit. The police suspect that the victim was first raped and later killed.

A deep resentment is prevailing among the villagers after the recovery of the body. The father of the girl has alleged that the police did not make any attempt to find the girl.

The girl had gone missing when she had gone to answer nature’s call on February 21.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.