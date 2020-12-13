Mutilated body of teenager found in Patna

Patna, Dec 13 : A mutilated body of a teenager was found in Patna’s Azimabad locality, a Patna City police official said on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Anshu Kumar Sahani (18), resident of Sandalpur under Bahadurpur police station here, went to meet his girlfriend on Saturday evening and did not returned home.

According to his father Sanjya Sahani, his son left the house after he received a call from his girlfriend.

The residents of the area are under a shock after the incident. The relatives of the deceased also pelted stone at the girl’s house.

Confirming the incident, DSP Patna City Amit Sharan said we have detained the parents of the girl and questioning them. Further investigation is on and we will solve the case soon.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.