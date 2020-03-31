Mutton price in Hyderabad witnesses sharp rise amid lockdown

Hyderabad: Mutton price in Hyderabad witnessed a sharp rise as the market is facing shortage of livestock due to nationwide lockdown.

Fear of coronavirus among drivers is another reason for the shortage of livestock in the market.

Transportation of livestock

It is also reported that transporters are giving priority to transport essential commodities leaving a few vehicles for transportation of livestock.

The cost of transportation of livestock also increased as the vehicles have to return empty due to lockdown.

All these factors have led to the spike in mutton prices. Currently, the mutton price in Hyderabad is Rs. 1100-1200 per kg. Last week, it was Rs. 800-900.

Chicken prices in Hyderabad witness sharp rise

Chicken prices in Hyderabad witnessed a sharp rise as people realized that the consumption of chicken does not cause coronavirus. On Sunday, the price of chicken rose to Rs. 190 per kg.

The surge in the demand of chicken has resulted in a continuous rise in price. The price of chicken on 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th March was Rs. Rs 135, Rs 152, Rs 168, Rs 177 and Rs. 190 per kg, respectively.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.