2 May 2020, Sat
Muzaffarnagar: BJP activist booked for lockdown violation

Posted by Qayam Published: May 02, 2020, 3:46 pm IST
Muzaffarnagar: A BJP activist was booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district for the violation of the coronavirus lockdown, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Sunita Malik was found wandering without a mask on a scooter in the Kotwali police station area on Friday.

When a constable asked Malik to wear a mask, the BJP activist confronted her, they said.

Source: PTI

