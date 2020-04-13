Muzaffarnagar municipality chairperson put under home quarantine

Muzaffarnagar: The chairperson of the Muzaffarnagar Nagar Palika and her seven family members were quarantined in the house, police said on Monday.

A notice was put up outside Chairperson Anju Agarwal’s residence on Sunday after a Tablighi Jamaat member tested positive at Kidwai Nagar locality where she had visited to oversee sanitising work.

Agarwal, however, alleged that the move by the district authorities was political step as she had been watching the municipality work.

Source: PTI

