Muzaffarnagar: Six cops suspended for negligence of duty

they were found absent from duty at different places in the district.

By Mansoor Updated: 22nd September 2020 4:17 pm IST

Muzaffarnagar: Six policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for alleged negligence of duty in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

They said sub-inspector Jagpal Singh, who was in charge of Morna police outpost, and constable Sachin were suspended after the accused in a murder case could not be traced.

Four other policemen, including SI Bijendra Yadav and constables Satendra and Rashid, were suspended after they were found absent from duty at different places in the district.

Source: PTI
