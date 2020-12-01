MVA govt targets Rs 1 lakh cr investments for 2020-2021

Mumbai, Dec 1 : Despite the Covid pandemic and lockdown, the Maharashtra government has targeted investment proposals worth Rs 100,000 crore for the current fiscal to kickstart the state economy at full speed, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the Indian Merchants Chamber’s “Mission Engage Maharashtra” to reboot, reform and resurge the state economy, Thackeray said that last year, the state had secured investments worth Rs 60,000 crore, which it aims to increase by another Rs 40,000 crore this year.

“Maharashtra is a business-friendly state for decades. Despite many states trying to move factories out of here to their own states, it isn’t going to happen. That is because we don’t merely believe in signing MoUs, but are also proactive about actually translating them into meaningful employment opportunities,” he said.

Outlining the MVA’s strategy to boost investments, among other things, he said that work on to grant a single-window clearance to all those who wish to set up industries in the state.

Industry Minister Subhash Desai said that Maharashtra is the engine for the country’s growth and progress for which initiatives like the IMD’s conclave are helpful.

“India grows when Maharashtra grows, Being one of the most important industrialised states in the country, the economic recovery of the nation at large depending on how Maharashtra bounces back,” he said.

Desai said that all this can give the right signals to the investors, strengthen rural economies and galvanise MSMEs to give a fillip to the economy.

IMC President Rajiv Podar said the state is passing through its worst crisis and it was in such times that the private sector can play an important role to help the government rebuild capacity and resilience for future shocks.

“The (MVA) administration has given a resolute fight to the pandemic while maintaining a balance between life and livelihood. There is a need to Reboot-Reform-Resurge the economy for which we have made ‘Mission Engage Maharashtra’ as our special focus this year,” he said.

In this, the 113-year old IMC’s Expert Committees on various sectors would work closely with the state government on policies and programmes which can help achieve robust and sustainable all-round growth here, he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.