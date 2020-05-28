MVA Govt trying to cover up their failures alleges BJP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday alleged that the Maharastra MVA government is trying to cover up their failures and blaming the Opposition.

According to NV Subhash BJP Spokesperson for Telangana it appears thst the crisis in Maharashtra Government has reached a flash point where internal wrangles are now coming to the fore.

Stating that it is unfair to do politics at the time of Corona crisis he alleged that the Congress party is applying dual policy with regard to COVID -19 crises.

He said Maharashtra has 33 per cent Covid cases and 40 per cent of deaths in the country. Even Congress Former President Rahul Gandhi commented on the poor state of affairs in the Congress-NCP-Shivasena led Govt.

Mr Subhash said that the Congress wanted to distance itself as the MVA Govt failed to curb Coronavirus! The hot financial capital of India has become hotspot for COVID-19.

Mr Subhash advised that Congress NCP and Shiv Sena leaders must stop mudslinging on each other and put efforts to contain Corona virus instead.

He said at least now Shivasena has to understand the double standards of the Congress & NCP and take enough care while dealing with it. The DNA of Congress Party is being “problematic” he added.

