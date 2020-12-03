MVA not an autorickshaw but a four-wheeled ‘peoples Rath’: Thackeray

Mumbai, Dec 3 : Taking at swipe at the opposition BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is not a three-wheeled autorickshaw, but a four-wheeled “peoples Rath”.

“We are often described as a ‘three-wheeler vehicle’. But let me tell you… We are actually a four-wheeler ‘rath’, the fourth being the peoples’ faith. It is the ‘rath of the janata’ with four wheels,” Thackeray asserted, without naming the BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party often describes the MVA government as an ‘autorickshaw’ referring to the three constituents – the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress.

NCP President Sharad Pawar said that “there is no doubt that the MVA government run for five years and will also the lay the foundation for the next 25 years”, at a function to mark the completion of the MVA government’s one year in office in which Congress state President Balasaheb Thorat was also present.

Dismissing the opposition charges that the three allies squabble a lot, Thackeray, who is also Shiv Sena President, said: “There is total coordination among us and also the smaller allies. Pawar Saheb guides us regularly. Even (Congress President) Sonia Gandhi speaks to me regularly on the phone.”

“There is absolute team work and everyone knows very well their responsibilities and what to do. My colleagues move around… I admire Pawar Saheb, who regularly tours all over the state,” said Thackeray to the BJP charges that he was a ‘work-from-home’ CM.

“Let me add Maharashtra has never been scared of anybody and will not be frightened of anyone in the future” said Thackeray while unveiling a booklet ‘Maharashtra Thambla Nahi, Maharashtra Thambnar Nahi’, highlighting the MVA’s achievements in the past 12 months.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Thorat also addressed the gathering where they dismissed all Opposition speculation that the MVA government would collapse, assuring it will last its full tenure.

Source: IANS

