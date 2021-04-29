My batting was really slow, take full responsibility: Warner

New Delhi, April 28 : SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner blamed his batting for his side’s loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday night.

Warner consumed 55 deliveries for his 57 on a good batting surface. It was only an unbeaten 10-ball 26 from Kane Williamson that saw SRH get to 171/3 which eventually turned out to be low for the franchise in the end as CSK romped home to a seven-wicket win.

“I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was really slow. Found a lot of fielders and I got frustrated. The way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane got us to a respectable total, but I take full responsibility as it was a total below par,” said Warner after the match.

“I probably hit 15 good shots to the fielders, I couldn’t do much about it. They are the ones that make or break your innings. It gets frustrating as a batsman when you find the fielders,” added the opener.

Warner justified Williamson batting at No. 4 even though he has batted at No. 3 in the last two games that he played. The Kiwi performed well batting at the position.

“He (Kane) was going to bat four no matter what. That is where he bats, that is his job. Just that I soaked up too many balls. It’s about being positive, it’s a good batting surface. We have a day game here as well,” added Warner.

The Aussie also lamented his side’s failure to get wickets in the power-play stage. CSK made 50 in the first six overs and the opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis realised 129.

“We had 170 on the board but we couldn’t take powerplay wickets and it’s always tough (to come back) on a good surface like this. Their two openers batted really well, but we fought well in the end.”