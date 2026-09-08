My body language of touching jaw unintentional: TN CM Vijay

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday said that his body language of touching his jaw as if to lift it was involuntary and completely unintentional.

Referring to his expression in the State Assembly on September 7, Vijay said: “My body langauge was an accidental expression. I would like to make it known that it was not in any way intentional.”

சட்டமன்றத்தில் 7.9.2026 அன்று காவல்துறை மானிய கோரிக்கையில், என்னுடைய பதிலுரையின் இடையேயான எனது உடல்மொழி எதேச்சையாக வெளிப்பட்டதுதானே தவிர, அது எவ்வகையிலும் உள்நோக்கம் கொண்டதில்லை என்பதைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். ஆகவே, தனிப்பட்ட முறையில் யார் மனதையும் புண்படுத்துகிற செயலாக அதை… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 8, 2026

Further, he said in a statement on social media: “Therefore, I kindly request that it should not be interpreted as an act intended to hurt anyone’s feelings on a personal level.”

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Vijay’s posture of holding his jaw — with one hand — as if to lift it one way became the point of discussion on social media.

Some claimed that the chief minister was mocking DMK president MK Stalin as it was he who had suffered a jaw fracture during his incarceration during the infamous Emergency (1975-77).

On this issue, CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam said that during the Emergency, former Chief Minister Stalin was severely beaten by the police and his jaw was broken.

“Body shaming is condemnable no matter who does it. The chief minister himself having done it is an irresponsible act,” Shanmugam said in a statement posted on social media.

Further, the Marxist party leader said that transforming the legislative assembly into a venue for personal attacks that does not help the public welfare in any way or turning it into a platform solely to praise one’s own leader is a completely unethical act.

CPI(M) is one of the parties that support the TVK regime and it survives because of support from Congress, Left parties, IUML and the VCK.

Vijay made that gesture — of appearing to lift his jaw using his hand and at the same time slightly bending his head one way — when he targeted the main opposition DMK over alleged corruption based on official ED documents and the Sarkaria Commission report of the 1970s.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister #Vijay makes a cinematic gesture while delivering a fiery speech in the state Assembly. pic.twitter.com/MshYd5OP5k — The Federal (@TheFederal_News) September 7, 2026

Against this background, Vijay clarified that his expression was out-and-out unintentional.

Over the years, some AIADMK leaders and supporters had claimed that Stalin had not been jailed under the MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) during the Emergency. However, they had not disputed Stalin’s imprisonment.

In 2019, Stalin had even said that being asked to prove that he was arrested under MISA was humiliating. He had said that discussions on that topic were unwarranted.

In his autobiography, ‘Ungalil Oruvan‘ (One among you), Stalin describes his arrest in 1976 and subsequent imprisonment. He also briefly refers to the jail being transformed into a torture chamber, one that echoed death cries.

Stalin, in his autobiography (first and only volume released so far) released in 2022, while writing about his first day in jail, says that he received the strength that day to face anything in life. With that observation, the first volume ends.