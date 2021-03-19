‘My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam’: Priyanka Chopra

London: Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is one of the most awaited ones after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s one with the American host. In the lastest promo that is surfacing online, Priyanka is seen talking about her religious and spiritual views. She also talks about her secular upbringing as a child in India.

What did Priyanka Chopra say?

In the promo clip, Oprah talked to Priyanka about India’s ‘spiritual energy’ and asked if she had a ‘spiritual foundation’. Replying to her, Priyanka said, “I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You’re right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it.”

Priyanka added how her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, always taught her that all religions are ways to the same God. “I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that,” she said.

Watch her promo clip below:

Interview details

Priyanka Chopra was on the show to promote her recently unveiled memoir, Unfinished. The interview will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul’s, ‘Super Soul’ series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show ‘Super Soul Sunday’.

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Priyanka Chopra Jonas is scheduled to air on Discovery+ on March 24.

Meanwhile on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is currently prepping up for the release of her upcoming Hollywood movie ‘Text For You’.