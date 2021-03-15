My dream to work with Salman Khan came true: Emraan Hashmi

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who has been roped in to essay the antagonist role in third part of Tiger franchise, opened up about his dream of working with superstar Salman Khan.

Speaking to PTI, Hashmi said even though he is yet to sign on the dotted lines, he is looking forward to working on the blockbuster franchise. “I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully it will come true,” the actor told PTI.

Emraan Hashmi’s role in Tiger 3

Hashmi has been roped in to play the villain in Tiger 3, which will also see Katrina Kaif reprise her role as spy Zoya opposite Khan’s Tiger. The movie will mark Emraan Hashmi’s first ever collaboration with Salman and Katrina.

More about Tiger 3

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger 3 showcase Salman playing the role of RAW [Research & Analysis Wing] agent Avinash Singh Rathore.

The third part of is being produced by Maneesh Sharma. The first part ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was helmed by Kabir Khan and the second ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ by Ali Abbas Zafar who will also be directing the third part.

Now this is surely going to be an epic moment to watch on the big screen when we get to see Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi lock horns.

With the first two installments being declared as blockbuster hits, the movie goers and critics are expecting the same from the third one.