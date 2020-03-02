My father, a bigger star, has long way to go: Tiger

A+ A-

Mumbai: Expressing pride over his superstar father Jackie Shroff, actor Tiger Shroff on Monday said that he feels that his father is a far bigger star than him and he still has a very long way to go.

The statement came during a promotional event for his upcoming action flick ‘Baaghi 3’ in which the father-son duo will be seen sharing the screen for the first time.

Sharing the experience of shooting with his father Tiger told ANI, “I was shooting with daddy and I came to the set and nobody clapped on my entry and then dad came and everybody went crazy.”

“From spot boy to light man and general public, everybody was moving towards him with great fervour and that was the day when I felt that my father is a far bigger star than me and there is a long way for me to go,” Shroff added.

‘Baaghi 3’ is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise ‘Baaghi’. It also features Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick is set to hit the theatres on March 6.