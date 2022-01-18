My father D Srinivas rejoining congress is his personal decision: BJP MP Arvind

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Monday distanced himself from his father and veteran politician D Srinivas’s decision to rejoin the Congress party and said that he has nothing to do or say about the political decisions of his father.

Speaking to the media, he reacted to news reports that DS had decided to join the Congress party.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was a ‘personal decision’ of his father to join any political party of his choice. “I would feel happy about his father if he joined any political party. I would feel more happy if my father had joined the BJP,” he added.

He made it clear that he did not join the saffron party with the permission of his father and said that he takes independent decisions about his political career.

Stating that his father had felt very bad for leaving the Congress party, he said that DS was known as a staunch Congress party leader. Aravind remarked that the Congress party workers from two Telugu-speaking states would feel happy if his father joined the grand old party.