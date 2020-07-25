My father taught me to use AK-47: Qamar Gul who killed Talibans

Kabul: The Afghan girl who has been hailed as hero after she shot dead two Taliban fighters and wounded several more said that now she has no fear of Taliban.

She killed Taliban with her family’s AK-47 after they dragged her parents from their home and killed them for supporting the government.

Gul said she is ready to fight with Taliban now. She told that her late father taught her to use AK-47.

She said initially she was frightened but later gathered courage and killed the two Taliban.

Teenager Qamar Gul’s father was the village chief who was a government supporter. Last week insurgents stormed his house, when his wife resisted, the Taliban fighters killed the couple outside their home.

Gul then came out from the house with her family’s AK-47 and opened fire, killing the two Taliban fighters who gunned down her mother and father. She also injured several others.

Since the incident, social media has been praising Gul for her heroism.

A photograph of Gul, wearing a headscarf and holding a machine gun across her lap has gone viral in the past few days.