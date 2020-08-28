My friends and I get rape and death threats every day: Rhea

Mumbai: In one of the media interviews, actress Rhea Chakraborty spoke extensively about how he has been receiving thousands of rape and death threats on a daily basis after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The ‘Jalebi’ actress also said that she has even shared a screenshot on her social media about the same and requested Mumbai police to take action against such people.

“I get death threats and rape threats every day, thousands and millions. Not just me, anyone associated with me, any friend of mine, whose numbers were flashed, whose chats were flashed,” Rhea said.

She also said that her WhatsApp chats which were taken by ED have been leaked in media. “I trusted the investigating agency not to leak the chats. Meri zindagi kharaab ho gayi hai (My life is destroyed) I am compromised and my friends’ lives are compromised,” she added.

Rhea also opened about how she is being mentally harassed and also said that she thought of committing suicide. When questioned about the same, she said, “Yes, I have (thought about suicide). Or someone should just shoot us. We are middle-class people, respect is everything for us, and we have nothing left now. Today I am a drug dealer, tomorrow I am something else. Everyone is after us.”

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. Rhea Chakraborty who is the prime accused in the late actor’s death case is being interrogated by multiple agencies after the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against her.

The CBI is yet to question Rhea regarding the case and have already questioned Sushant’s roommate and staff.