My friends and I get rape and death threats every day: Rhea

By Rasti Amena Published: 28th August 2020 1:32 pm IST
Image Courtesy: Rhea Chakraborty/ Instagram

Mumbai: In one of the media interviews, actress Rhea Chakraborty spoke extensively about how he has been receiving thousands of rape and death threats on a daily basis after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The ‘Jalebi’ actress also said that she has even shared a screenshot on her social media about the same and requested Mumbai police to take action against such people.

“I get death threats and rape threats every day, thousands and millions. Not just me, anyone associated with me, any friend of mine, whose numbers were flashed, whose chats were flashed,” Rhea said.

She also said that her WhatsApp chats which were taken by ED have been leaked in media. “I trusted the investigating agency not to leak the chats. Meri zindagi kharaab ho gayi hai (My life is destroyed) I am compromised and my friends’ lives are compromised,” she added.

READ:  'Dubai compliant drug dealer' met Sushant on day of his 'murder': Swamy

Rhea also opened about how she is being mentally harassed and also said that she thought of committing suicide. When questioned about the same, she said, “Yes, I have (thought about suicide). Or someone should just shoot us. We are middle-class people, respect is everything for us, and we have nothing left now. Today I am a drug dealer, tomorrow I am something else. Everyone is after us.”

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. Rhea Chakraborty who is the prime accused in the late actor’s death case is being interrogated by multiple agencies after the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against her.

READ:  Here's the list of B-town bigwigs who have been linked with drugs

The CBI is yet to question Rhea regarding the case and have already questioned Sushant’s roommate and staff.

Categories
Bollywood NewsMumbai News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close