My government is committed to public welfare: KCR

Hyderabad: The chief minister of Telangana KCR yesterday said that his government is working for the public welfare and added that it had in many cases embarked on innovative ideas. He said that the government had once again launched an ideal innovative initiative for the country with the aim of saving the people in times of need in the face of increased demand for oxygen to COVID-19 patients.

In a statement, he said that realizing that a lot of time would be wasted moving oxygen from distant places through containers, he had decided to move oxygen cylinders by warplanes. Such an idea is ideal for the country, at emergency times.

Thus CM KCR taught an understanding of the immediate decisions that rulers must make for the public good in difficult times, and the programs that must be implemented on a war footing.