My mad genius rest in peace: Indian sportspersons pay tribute to Maradona

New Delhi, Nov 26 : Indian cricket greats Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly and football legend IM Vijayan were among the first to pay tribute to Diego Maradona, who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

Ganguly had famously played with the Argentine football legend during one of his visits to India. “My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you..” the former India captain tweeted.

“Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed,” Tendulkar tweeted.

“RIP God of football,” tweeted Vijayan.

India’s men’s football head coach Igor Stimac also paid tribute to Maradona. He posted a photo of him facing Maradona while playing for Croatia. “Rest in peace, my friend. You are one of the reasons why the world love the game we have played. We’ll miss you. My thoughts are with your family and close ones. Thank you, Diego,” he said.

India and Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu tweeted: “RIP Broken heart #Maradona”

“Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size & by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed,” tweeted former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

