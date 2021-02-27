‘My silly ex..’ Kangana reacts as Mumbai police summon Hrithik to record statement

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut called Hrithik Roshan as her ‘silly ex’, after Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch summoned the latter to record a statement in connection with his 2016 email controversy involving the actress.

Kangana took to Twitter to comment on it and said his Krrish co-star is stuck at the same place where he was a few years back.

Sharing a news report on Hrithik recording his statements, Kangana said, “Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala (The world has progressed so much in all these years but my silly ex is still stuck where the world is never going back)”. Take a look at the tweet below:

Hrithik Roshan arrives to record statement

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan on Saturday arrived at the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner to record his statement, an official said.

Roshan reached the commissioner’s office in south Mumbai around 11.45 am, he said. “The actor appeared before the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) officials,” he added.

The was summoned by the CIU of the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement, the official said.



More about Hrithik-Kangana 2016 case

The case which was filed in 2016 involved Kangana and Hrithik in which the latter had filed a complaint claiming someone else had been talking to Kangana via his email id after she claimed that she had dated Hrithik in the past.

It all began when Kangana, without taking Hrithik’s name in an interview, addressed him as her ‘silly ex’. The War actor took to Twitter to say that he would rather have an affair with a ‘pope’ than the actor.

This irked Kangana who mentioned the details of her affair later and also released her email chats with him. Later, Hrithik put out a statement and lodge a complaint stating that an impersonator had been talking to Kangana.

Hrithik had also sent her a legal notice demanding a public apology for calling him ‘silly ex’. However, Kangana had refused to do so.