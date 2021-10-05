My son ready to depose before investigating agencies: MoS Teni on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Lakhimpur Kheri: A day after FIR was filed against Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra Teni, the MoS for Home told ANI on Tuesday that his son is ready to depose before any investigating agency.

“An FIR has been registered. In our country, there is a rule of law and everyone has a right to file a complaint. During the evidence collection, everything will become clear. Investigators can check our call detail record, mobile location etc. It will become crystal clear that my son was not at the spot when the incident happened. My son is ready to depose before investigating agencies,” he said.

Regarding the purported video of a van running over the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Teni said, “In that video, one can clearly see that the driver who mowed down farmers was beaten to death on the spot. So, (by that logic) my son would have been killed if he had run over the farmers.”

He also said, “All the victims, including BJP workers who were killed in the clash, will get compensation of Rs 45 lakh and the injured people will receive Rs 10 lakh.”

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, while the others were allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.