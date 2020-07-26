My Twitter DMs are mostly for swapping memes: Elon Musk

New York: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he is not worried about the Twitter hack, revealing that his direct messages (DMs) are mostly for swapping memes and hackers will not find anything substantial if he was one of those 36 users whose DMs were accessed by cyber criminals.

Musk was one of 130 high-profile Twitter users who were part of a major Bitcoin scam on Twitter on July 15.

“I’m not that concerned about my DMs being made public. I mean, we can probably cherry pick some section of my DMs that sound bad out of context but overall my DMs mostly consist of swapping memes,” Musk was quoted as saying in a New York Times interview.

Twitter has given further details in the massive crypto hack, saying the hackers accessed the DM inbox of up to 36 of the 130 targeted users, including one elected official in the Netherlands.

The company said it was communicating directly with impacted account owners and will share updates “when we have them”.

Musk also revealed he has a “secret” Instagram account “to see links of things that people send me” and he thinks “he may have had Covid-19 in January”.

“I think the reality of Covid is that it is dangerous if you’re elderly and have pre-existing conditions,” he said in the interview.

“It absolutely makes sense to have a lockdown if you’re vulnerable, but I do not think it makes sense to have a lockdown if you’re not vulnerable.”

Musk went toe-to-toe with officials in Fremont, California, reopening his

The Tesla CEO was OK with President Donald Trump calling him “one of our great geniuses” following the May launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

“I’ll take the compliment,” Musk said.

Trump on Friday praised Musk on his decision to build Tesla’s new Gigafactory in Texas.

Trump tweeted: “Great job by @elonmusk in agreeing to build, in TEXAS, what is expected to be the largest auto plant anywhere in the world. He kept his word to me. Texas & @Tesla are big winners. MADE IN THE USA!”

Musk replied: “Thank you on behalf of the Tesla team. We look forward to building Giga Texas!”

The new factory will produce the Cybertruck, along with the Tesla Semi, Model Y, and Model 3 for customers in the eastern US.

Tesla will invest $1.1 billion in the new factory within the first five years.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.