Yangon: Myanmar on Wednesday reported 22 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 143,318, according to a statement from the Health and Sports Ministry.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 3,216, the statement said.

As many as 35 more patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total recoveries to 132,264, Xinhua reported.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.