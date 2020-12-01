Myanmar military extends non-operation period against armed groups

News Desk 1Published: 1st December 2020 12:28 pm IST
Yangon, Dec 1 : The Myanmar military on Tuesday announced the extension of the suspension period of its operations against armed groups until the end of December.

The Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services issued a statement that the suspension of military activities which expired on Monday will be further extended to December 31, reports Xinhua news agency.

The statement said the extension aims to carry out effective prevention, control and treatment measures against the coronavirus pandemic and to implement long-lasting peace successfully.

During the period, the military’s operations will be suspended in the command areas, excluding those where government-designated terrorist groups are residing.

In addition, the military also formed Peace Talks Committee to carry out the peace process successfully.

