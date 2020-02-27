Myanmar President U Win Myint meets PM Modi

A+ A-

New Delhi: Myanmar President U Win Myint met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House here on Thursday and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues.

The visiting dignitary, earlier today, had called on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also laid a wreath at Rajghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet had approved three MoUs for cooperation between India and Myanmar on combating timber trafficking, conservation of tigers and other wildlife and in the field of petroleum products and communications.

In the evening, the Myanmar President is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Myint is accompanied by his wife, Daw Cho Cho, during the tour.

President Myint is also slated to visit Bodh Gaya. In the Buddhist holy city, the visiting dignitaries are expected to offer prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple. On Saturday evening, they are scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. President Myint had arrived in India on Wednesday.