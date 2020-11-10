Myanmar reports 1,266 new COVID cases, 24 more deaths

Published: 10th November 2020

Yangon: Myanmar reported 1,266 more COVID-19 confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the country’s tally to 63,241, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

A total of 24 more COVID-19 deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the country to 1,461, the release said.

According to the ministry’s figures, 47,411 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

A total of 821,163 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the ministry’s figures said.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23.

