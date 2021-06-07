Myanmar reports 64 new Covid-19 cases

Yangon, June 7 : Myanmar reported 64 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 144,317.

A release from Myanmar’s Ministry of Health on Sunday also reported two new deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in the Asian country, bringing the Covid-19 related death toll to 3,225, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the official data, a total of 132,452 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 2.63 million samples tested for Covid-19 so far, including 1,077 samples tested on Sunday.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.