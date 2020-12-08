Myanmar to hold new parliamentary session in Feb

Yangon, Dec 8 : Myanmar will hold the next parliamentary session in the first week of February 2021, state media reported on Tuesday.

The term of the current parliamentary session is set to conclude at the end of January next year, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the 2008 Constitution, the first regular session of a new term of Parliament begins with the House of Representatives which needs t be held within 90 days after the commencement of the general elections.

Myanmar held its multi-party general elections on November 8.

The ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, led by State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi, won the majority of seats in both Houses of the Union Parliament.

The 2020 multi-party general elections were the third of its kind held under the terms of the country’s 2008 constitution.

The general elections, which are held every five years, are to choose members of a new Parliament that will elect a President and two Vice Presidents and form a new government.

