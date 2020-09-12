myFanPark allows me to easily connect with fans, says Albie Morkel

New Delhi, Sep 12 : Former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel, who recently collaborated with myFanPark, an South African startup app, believes through the platform he can now easily connect with his fans and people who supported him during his career.

“I thought it was an easy way to connect with people that followed and supported me during my career,” Morkel said when asked about his association my myFanPark.

“It’s not always possible to interact with people during your career for various reasons. myFanPark gives you easy and immediate access to a birthday wish etc from your favourite celebrity,” added the 39-year-old, who played one Test, 58 ODIs and 50 T20Is for South Africa.

myFanPark is an app that connects fans to their favourite celebrities. The platform allows fans to request and purchase personalised, video-recorded messages from popular personalities.

“MyFanPark is an excellent business that brings people together and spreads love,” said Shailendra Singh, Director myFanPark India.

“It will forever alter the way celebrities engage with their fans and vice versa. And not just A-listers, but all artists and admired people from television, movies, content creators, social media influencers, football, cricket, other athletes. It’s a massive community of artists and fans, and we’re only just getting started,” he added.

