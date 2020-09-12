myFanPark allows me to easily connect with fans, says Albie Morkel

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 10:48 am IST
myFanPark allows me to easily connect with fans, says Albie Morkel

New Delhi, Sep 12 : Former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel, who recently collaborated with myFanPark, an South African startup app, believes through the platform he can now easily connect with his fans and people who supported him during his career.

“I thought it was an easy way to connect with people that followed and supported me during my career,” Morkel said when asked about his association my myFanPark.

“It’s not always possible to interact with people during your career for various reasons. myFanPark gives you easy and immediate access to a birthday wish etc from your favourite celebrity,” added the 39-year-old, who played one Test, 58 ODIs and 50 T20Is for South Africa.

READ:  Bengal minister tests Covid-19 positive

myFanPark is an app that connects fans to their favourite celebrities. The platform allows fans to request and purchase personalised, video-recorded messages from popular personalities.

“MyFanPark is an excellent business that brings people together and spreads love,” said Shailendra Singh, Director myFanPark India.

“It will forever alter the way celebrities engage with their fans and vice versa. And not just A-listers, but all artists and admired people from television, movies, content creators, social media influencers, football, cricket, other athletes. It’s a massive community of artists and fans, and we’re only just getting started,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  5 Rafale jets inducted, can be deployed at LAC at short notice: Rajnath
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close