Myntra concludes its biggest-ever EORS with 11 mn items sold to 3.2 mn customers

Bengaluru, Dec 25 : The 13th edition of Myntras flagship End of Reason Sale (EORS) has concluded the company selling 11 million items while catering to more than 5 million orders.

The fashion carnival also witnessed 51 per cent increase in traffic to the platform over the previous winter edition.

Overall, around 3.2 million shoppers participated in the event, as the company processed record-breaking 19,000+ items per minute at peak.

Key highlights of EORD:

* 3.2 million customers shopped

* 5 million+ orders placed

* 43 million unique users visited the platform

* 3 million items delivered so far

* 54 per cent new customer acquisition came from Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and beyond

* Kids, beauty and personal care, and home decor witnessed the highest growth at over 150 per cent YoY

Women’s Western wear, men’s jeans and streetwear, women’s ethnic, men’s casual and sports footwear were some of the most popular categories among the shoppers, with Roadster, PUMA, HRX, H&M, MANGO and USPA, among others, drawing the maximum number of buyers. Overall, about 50 per cent of shoppers were from Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns.

Myntra processed more than 19,000 items and 8,000 orders per minute at peak and has so far already delivered 3 million items of the overall 5 million orders, thanks to the extension of the kirana network to over 20,000 stores across 27,000+ pincodes.

As many as 48 per cent of the overall orders catered to men consumers and 52 per cent to women consumers. Among the metros, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune topped the list of contributors to the sales, while Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Dehradun, Ernakulam and Nashik topped the list of Tier 2 and 3 cities. Myntra’s kirana network will cater to 76 per cent of the overall deliveries.

Speaking on the success of EORS-13, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “EORS-13 is the biggest fashion event of the year that has culminated into a massive success with customers buying 11 million items. It is extremely encouraging to witness shoppers from both metros and Tier 2 and 3 cities shop with great fervour for the entire family, helping the fashion industry bounce back much stronger, reinstating optimism and hope for the coming year. This year-end event has also solidified our partnership with brands as they left no stone unturned to reinvent themselves to provide the best shopping experience to our customers.”

What people shopped during EORS 13:

* Highest order value by an individual shopper – Rs 1.98 lakh

* The most expensive product sold – Oris Men Green Aquis Date Analogue Watch costing Rs 1.67 lakh (MRP)

* Top selling kids brands – UCB, Gini & Jony, YK

* Top selling beauty and personal care brands – Mamaearth, Philips, Wahl, Maybelline

* Most popular product – Libas Women Yellow White Printed Kurta set

* Masks bought per day – Over 7,000

* T-shirts sold per minute – 206

* Sweatshirts sold per minute – 80

* City that bought the most number of:

T-shirts – Bangalore

Sweatshirts – Delhi NCR

Jeans – Pune

Towards its commitment of becoming a more environmentally responsible corporate citizen and minimising its carbon footprint, this edition of EORS was also Myntra’s first big event of scale where close to 50 per cent of the orders were shipped from Myntra’s solar power-enabled fulfilment centres.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.