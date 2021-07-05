Myntra’s day 1 of EORS brings joy of shopping to 12 Lakh customers

New Delhi: Day 1 of EORS (End of Reason sale) brought the joy of shopping to over 1.2 million customers who went on a shopping spree, purchasing 4 million products, recording the highest-ever opening day traffic sessions growth for Myntra, at 200 per cent over BAU.

Nearly 53 per cent of first-time customers came from Tier 2-3 and beyond making their first purchase on Myntra, giving the 14th edition a major fillip. In the biggest ever spike, one million new customers installed the Myntra app, making the most of the day 1 value offers.

Key highlights:

1. Customers purchased 2.7 million products during early access;

2. Over 8.5 lakh orders were placed during Early Access, of which nearly 3.5 lakhs are by Myntra Insiders, members of Myntra’s loyalty program;

3. A record 1.6 million products sold during the first 12 hours of the sale;

4. A total of 1.3 lakh items from Early Access delivered by July 3;

5. Customers bought 8 Beauty and Personal Care items every second;

The 5 most popular products during the first hour were:

1. US Polo blue solid T-shirt – 5,225

2. Roadster men’s grey solid T-shirt – 5,032

3. Lakme Eyeconic Kajal – 4,651

4. Nike men Black Revolution running shoes – 4,095

5. Boat black Airdopes — 3,053

Myntra witnessed 6 times growth over BAU on the first day, with a majority of shoppers placing orders for men’s casual wear, women’s western wear, personal care, among others. Shirts, kurtas, dresses, tops, headphones, bras, smartwatches and handbags saw the highest growth over last June. Men’s Jeans and Streetwear ruled the roost among top categories, followed by Women’s Westernwear and Ethnic wear, together constituting over 50 per cent of the total sales. During the Early Access customers purchased over 3 million items, mostly comprising T-shirts, kurtas, tops, shirts.

Some of the top brands that have seen maximum scale are Tommy Hilfiger, Levis, Jack&Jones, UCB, H&M, Flying Machine, Nautica, Biba, Vero Moda, ONLY, MANGO, Libas, Varanga, Nike, Puma, Skechers, Crocs, Boat, Apple, Fossil, among others.

Speaking about the update, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “Day one of EORS always is the most exciting time for us as well as shoppers and our partners. With the largest opening day ever, this EORS is a testimony to how customers continue to place their trust in Myntra and see value in our offerings, as it serves as the harbinger of revival for the fashion ecosystem. It is extremely encouraging to witness such enthusiasm among shoppers for refreshing their wardrobes with the latest and trendiest fashion and lifestyle items.”

The opening day saw phenomenal demand from customers across regions. Mumbai and Pune are showing the highest growth over the December 2020 edition of EORS and among Tier 2/3 cities — Mysore, Mangalore from South, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from East, Shillong and Guwahati from North East, Bhopal and Nagpur from Central India, Ludhiana and Bhatinda from North, Nasik and Udaipur from West, have been contributing to this edition of EORS.

Nearly 53 per cent of first-time customers were from Tier 2-3 and beyond, with the highest number of shoppers emerging from Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun and Imphal, Udaipur, Shillong from tier 2 and 3 cities respectively.

Gamification during the pre-sale period saw twice the traction than the December edition engaging 2 million shoppers, whereas 1.6 million customers engaged with Shout & Earn where users invite their friends to the EORS and get additional offers.

The six-day event will end on July 8 and augment the income opportunity for over 18,000 Kirana partners who will deliver to 27,000 pin codes across metros, tier 2-3 and beyond.