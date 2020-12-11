Mysterious 10 feet tall monolith pops up in Poland

A mysterious 3 metres tall (10 feet) monolith has been found on a river bank in the Polish capital Warsaw. This is the latest in a string of mysterious objects that have recently appeared in Europe and US.

According to local media reports, joggers found the pillar during their morning run along The Vistula River. The pillar is triangular in shape and is estimated to be three metres tall. The pillar has a dull silver-colour surface and has been planted in the sand.

Warsaw’s Vistula district authorities wrote on the Facebook page that, “A mysterious and unusual installation has emerged on the beach on the right (river) bank. If you spend your time actively on the Vistula river, it won’t escape your attention”.

No one has claimed responsibility for the monolith as of Thursday.

This isn’t the first incident. A series of monoliths have appeared over the past week in US, Romania and Britain.

The first monolith was discovered in a remote part of the Utah desert on November 18th and then it had disappeared on November 27th.

Around the same time a silver monolith mysteriously appeared in the Romanian hillside and later at the top of a mountain trail in Southern California. Both these also mysteriously disappeared later.

Then over the first weekend in December, another similar structure was found on a beach on the Isle of Wight. A metal monolith also appeared in the middle of a field in Belgium.

A designer from West Sussex has claimed responsibility for the Isle of Wight structure and said he created it “just for fun”.

Bret Hutchings, a helicopter pilot who first spotted the Utah monolith, told local news station KSLTV that the structures could be from “a new wave artist” or “someone who was a fan of the Stanley Kubrick film”.

Speaking about the Romanian monolith, the Piatra Neamt mayor Andrei Carabelea wrote on Facebook: “There is no reason to panic for those who think there is still life in the universe.”

An anonymous art collective has also taken responsibility for the Utah installation but we still have no idea of where the others came from.