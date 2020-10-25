Mysterious blast creates panic in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Secundrabad after a mysterious blast was reported near a temple. During the incident a person was injured and he has been rushed to hospital.

According to the sources, there was a sudden explosion on Sunday morning near Muthialamma temple in Secunderabad. The locals were panicked and upon reaching the information a team from local police station reached the spot.

Hyderabad police scientific CLUES team was also pressed into service. Preliminary investigtigations revealed that a garbage picker tried to open a paint bin in a rubbish heap at the Muthialamma temple.

He sustained injuries and shifted to the hospital.The Market police station have registered a case and investigation is under way. The police suspect that a packed colour tin might have caused the blast.