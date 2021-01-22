Mystery illness reported in AP’s West Godavari district

By ANI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 22nd January 2021 7:13 pm IST
File Photo: The illness was first reported on December 5 with symptoms like seizures, giddiness, froth in the mouth. (PTI)

West Godavari District: Several people have fallen ill due to a mysterious disease in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district with cases being reported from villages like Pulla and Komirepalli.

Many people who have fallen ill to the sickness have been admitted to Eluru government hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has despatched officials to Eluru to directly monitor the situation.

The Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Medical and Health Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar have been rushed to Eluru to take stock of the situation.

The medical and health department has appealed to the people that there was no need to panic.

READ:  Video of AIMIM leader’s murder in Hyderabad falsely shared as incident in Delhi

In December last year, an undiagnosed disease had afflicted several persons in Eluru and had spread to the neighbouring habitations with epilepsy, vomiting, convulsions, and other symptoms.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By ANI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 22nd January 2021 7:13 pm IST
Back to top button