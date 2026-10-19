Mysuru Dasara: Jamboo Savari rehearsal, air show draw crowds

Mysuru: The ninth day of Mysuru Dasara brought a vibrant mix of tradition, competition and aerial spectacle, drawing thousands of people to venues across the city. With the grand Jamboo Savari procession fast approaching, the palace hosted its final rehearsal, while Kambala races and a performance by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team emerged as major crowd-pullers.

Preparations for Jamboo Savari entered their final phase with a rehearsal at the Mysuru Palace. The elephant squad, mounted police personnel, cultural troupes and police band took part in the exercise. Forest officials offered flowers to elephant Prashantha during the proceedings as arrangements continued for the main procession.

The Kambala event, celebrating the traditional buffalo-racing culture of coastal Karnataka, continued into its second day. Spectators arrived in large numbers to watch the races, which featured six categories: Hagga senior, Hagga junior, Negilu senior, Negilu junior, Addalage and Kadehalage.

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The contests continued through the night, generating excitement among those gathered at the venue. The races were scheduled to run until 7 pm, after which winners of the final competitions were to receive prizes.

An air show at Bannimantap grounds provided another highlight. After weather conditions forced organisers to shorten the previous day’s display to just 10 minutes, the Surya Kiran aerobatic team delivered a successful performance on the ninth day.

Nine jet aircraft took part in the approximately 20-minute show, performing aerial manoeuvres and forming colourful patterns against the sky. The display attracted thousands of spectators, who watched the aircraft formations with enthusiasm.

The day’s events reflected the varied character of Mysuru Dasara, combining royal ceremony, traditional sport and aviation entertainment. As the countdown to Jamboo Savari continued, the city remained alive with festive activity and visitors enjoying the celebrations.