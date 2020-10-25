Mysuru prince worships armoury, royal treasures on Dasara

Mysuru, Oct 25 : Marking the ninth day (Navami) of Dasara, Mysuru’s tutular head Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodiyar on Sunday worshipped the vintage armoury and treasures of the royal family in the Amba Vilas palace amid chanting of Vedic hymns and Covid-induced restrictions.

“The yuvraj (prince) performed the rituals to worship the royal armoury, including, swords, guns and daggers to mark ‘the Ayudha pooja’, a palace official told IANS here.

Various types of weapons, including arms and artillery guns were brought out of the royal treasure-trove, placed in a golden palanquin and carried around the palace for viewing by the royal family members and limited guests.

Attired in traditional robes and sporting the royal headgear, the 27-year-old adopted prince began the day with an oil bath and offered floral prayers to the family deities in the Hindu temples located in the palace premises.

“The scion also worshipped the royal palace elephants, horses and cattle to mark the occasion. A fleet of flower-decked old and new cars were driven slowly on the palace front where the prince made floral offerings,” the official said.

Queen mother Pramoda Devi, who adopted Yaduveer as the scion, princess Trishkiha Kumari Wodiyar and their family members watched the colourful proceedings from the palace balcony and through its windows.

“Ascending the golden throne, the prince also greeted the limited gathering and blessed his wife in the durbar hall, re-enacting the royal practice of the Wodiyar dynasty over the past seven centuries,” the official recalled.

Reviving fond memories of the bygone era, the city of palaces has been decked up for the grand finale on Monday when the famed Jamboo Savari (procession of caparisoned elephants) and horse-drawn carriages in the palace arena will mark the triumph of good over evil on Vijayadashmi.

The 410th year Dasara fest, popularly known in Kannada as “Nada Habba” (state festival) began with the worship of the presiding deity — Hindu goddess Chamundeshwari Devi in the temple atop the hill on the city’s outskirts 9 days ago on October 17.

As chief guest of the state sponsored festival, Bengaluru-based state-run Jayadeval heart hospital director C.N. Manjunath inaugurated the celebrations by invoking Devi for blessings in the temple arena.

A replica of the goddess was taken in a silver chariot to the royal palace from the temple for worshipping and public display.

As the grand festival has historical relevance dating back to the 16th century when the Wodiyar kings used to celebrate it with grandeur, Yaduveer also held a private (khasagi) audience seated on the Golden Throne in the durbar.

Source: IANS

