Mysuru to have new tourist attraction, Sandalwood Museum

Mysuru, Nov 9 : Highly impressed by the collections and efforts made by the Mysuru forest division to set up the country’s first Sandalwood Museum in its premises, Karnataka Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekhar on Monday suggested that the forest department take steps to shift the museum to Mysuru Palace premises, which would be an added attraction for tourists.

The minister’s suggestion came during his inspection tour, when he was taken to the Sandalwood depot of the forest department, where it has set up the museum in an area of 55.75 ft X 26.24 ft.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) K.C. Prashanth Kumar explained that the museum will display Sandalwood classification, types of sandalwood, billets and dust of sandalwood, posters containing information pertaining to sandalwood growing and prevention of diseases.

“Besides these, a 3D model of sandalwood sculpture would also be displayed at this Museum,” he revealed to the minister.

The DCF added that nearly 80 per cent work has been completed and the museum can be inaugurated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa whenever the latter gives the date.

He further said that apart from the museum, a separate room and an auditorium with a projector and seating arrangements were constructed for visitors, who could learn more about sandalwood cultivation.

“The visitors can also have first-hand information about it through interviews of successful sandalwood growers which would be screened. Audio information pertaining to sandalwood would also be provided to the visitors,” the DCF explained.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the museum, Somashekar said that the forest department officials had informed him about the Sandalwood Museum being established at Aranya Bhavan and had asked him to inspect the same and give suggestions.

The minister said that though the Sandalwood Museum is coming up well, it could not attract more visitors as it is situated far from the city.

“I strongly feel that this museum’s right place is none other than the Mysore Palace premises. The forest department needs to obtain necessary permission as the museum at Aranya Bhavan is small. I will personally take up this issue with Forest Minister Anand Singh and obtain permission from the Chief Secretary as well,” he said.

The minister said that as the forest department is encouraging Sandalwood farming, it is good to have a museum which provides information about sandalwood cultivation, types of sandalwood that could be grown and other relevant information to visitors and growers.

Following the suggestion by the minister to set up the museum at Mysore Palace, DCF Kumar said that a proposal in this regard would be sent to the state government soon.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.