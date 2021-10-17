Hyderabad: Although most of the prospective brides and grooms are preferring online services to find their ideal life partners, still there are myths related to Muslim matrimonial websites.

Some of the top myths are as follows:

Muslim matrimonial websites are waste of time No one found life partner online Profiles on matrimonial websites are fake Persons who are in thirties prefer online matrimonial websites.

Myth 1: Muslim matrimonial websites are waste of time

It is the most common myth. The credit for such a myth goes to service providers who fail to find match as per the expectation of prospective brides and grooms.

At Siasat Matri, apart from maintaining a high success rate, utmost attention is given to understand the expectation of prospective brides and grooms. None of the members of Siasat Matri believe that taking a membership was waste of time.

Myth 2: No one found life partner online

This does not hold true in the current generation as in recent years, a significant number of persons have found their life partners through online services.

Myth 3: Profiles on matrimonial websites are fake

Profiles on some of the matrimonial websites are fake. However, it is not true for all Muslim matrimonial websites.

Especially, Siasat Matri ensures that none of the profile on the website is fake. The backend team cross-checks the details to ensure that all profiles are genuine.

Myth 4: Persons who are in thirties prefer online matrimonial websites

It is also one of the popular myths among people. However, persons of all age groups are preferring Muslim matrimonial websites to find their life partner.

Profiles on Siasat Matri belong to persons of all age groups. The website also has profiles of persons who are looking for second marriage.

NRIs who are looking for life partners from India also register their profiles on Siasat Matri.

